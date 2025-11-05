Charu Asopa’s former father-in-law reunites with granddaughter Ziana; actress expresses gratitude for his presence

Mumbai Nov 5 Television actress Caru Asopa recently shared a few pictures of her ex-father-in-law spending some time at her new house in Bikaner with his granddaughter Ziana.

In the pictures, little Ziana was seen striking a cute pose with her grandfather. Charu penned an emotional note for her daughter’s grandfather, thanking him for all the life lessons he taught during his stay with them.

“Some bonds are made of stories, love, and endless warmth. Having Baba at home was truly special; we shared laughter, long talks, and countless little moments that will stay close to our hearts. Ziana learnt so much from her dadu, from small life lessons to big values, and even I found myself learning through his stories, stories of strength, struggle, and grace,” she wrote.

“There’s something truly comforting about having a grandparent around. Their presence fills the home with calm, wisdom, and love that words can hardly describe. Now that Baba has gone back to Mumbai, we already miss him deeply… But the memories he’s left behind will stay with us forever. Until next time, Baba… thank you for everything. Love you, Baba.”

The actress who quit Mumbai and shifted to Bikaner during Ganesh Chaturthi was seen hosting her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, and her ex-mother-in-law at her new house in her hometown. The couple, who officially got divorced last year, had reunited for Ganpati celebrations at Charu's house, mainly to be with their daughter Ziana together as parents.

The Sen family takes out time to make sure their separation from Charu does not affect their little girl Ziana. Charu also shares a warm bond with her former in-laws. For the united, Charu’s ex-husband, Rajeev, is the brother of Bollywood superstar Sushmita Sen.

For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019, after dating for a few months. But the relationship started to develop cracks soon after their marriage. The couple initially did try to work it out but in vain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor