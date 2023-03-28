Check Jacqueline Fernandez's fun-filled pictures from shoot of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Fun, food, and shooting... that could summarize Jacqueline Fernandez's Amritsar schedule where she was shooting with Sonu Sood for their upcoming venture 'Fateh'.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jacqueline posted a string of pictures. In the first picture, the actor is holding two portraits of herself. Probably, a fan has gifted her. In the second picture, Jacqueline is seen in the look of the character from the film. Jacqueline also enjoyed special 'lassi' and food from Amritsar.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is a cyber-crime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

Excited about the shoot, Sonu said, "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown."

Talking about starting the first shooting schedule for the film, Jacqueline shared, "Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy."

Sharing details about the movie, Sonu added, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too".

Opening up about his inaugural stint as a scriptwriter, Sonu said, "I have always liked getting involved in my movies but this was the first time I had been officially involved in the writing process. It was quite exciting. The project is progressing at a good pace. We are currently recceing the locations but it's mostly going to be shot all over Mumbai."

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

