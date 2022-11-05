Check out Ahan Shetty's quirky birthday wish for Athiya

After Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul, now Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan dropped a quirky birthday wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tadap' actor shared a series of pictures with his sister.

Alongside pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to a sister who has the best brother!! They say you get wiser with age, but that's not the case with you @athiyashetty."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkkyJUAppKg/

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

The birthday girl commented on Ahan's post. She wrote, "I just read the caption.. Love you the most in the whole."

Earlier, Athiya received warm wishes from her father Suniel Shetty.

He shared a picture along with a caption, "Happy happy birthday my LIFE. @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat."

Also her boyfriend KL Rahul extended birthday wishes. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my (clown emoji) you make everything better."

Speaking of Athiya, she made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor