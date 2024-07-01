Check out Arjun Kapoor 'Vanity Diaries' from his 'Shoot Life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Actor Arjun Kapoor, on Monday shared his 'Vanity Diaries' from his 'Shoot Life' on social media.

The 'Gunday' actor shared a glimpse of his 'Sunday' in a video on Instagram and wrote "Aisa tha mera itevaar, vanity diaries."

In the video, Arjun can be seen posing in different angles and looks charming in a black shirt and pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

His 'Ishaqzaade' co-actor Parineeti Chopra reacted to the post and wrote, "Oho baba intense".

Fans also flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Uff ye ada" while another commented, "Charm level".

Other netizens dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Recently, on the occasion of Arjun's birthday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled a new poster from 'Singham Again' to wish him on this special day.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rohit dropped a new look of Arjun as the antagonist from the movie and captioned the post, which read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ARJUNKAPOOR."

Drenched in blood and clad in black attire, Arjun can be seen in his menacing avatar, holding an ax and with an evil smile on his face.

Re-sharing Shetty's post on his Instagram stories, Arjun wrote, "@itsrohitshetty sir what a gift!!! Ek aur 'Danger' reveal on the birthday!!"

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun's work front, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

The actor is also busy shooting his upcoming project 'Meri Patni Ka Remake.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor