Check out first look poster of Raima Sen, Abhishek Singh-starrer 'Maa Kaali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 : Makers of the Raima Sen and Abhishek Singh starring film 'Maa Kaali' unveiled the intriguing poster of the movie, directed by Vijay Yelakanti.

Set against the backdrop of pre-partition Bengal, it is a story that brings out the tragic struggles of Bengalis amidst the historical events.

'Maa Kaali' explores the tragic events of August 16, 1946, a watershed period in Bengali history marked by massive communal violence. This time, known as The Week of the Long Knives, resulted in months of savagery, eventually leading to the partition of India and the division of Bengal.

Through the lens of a Bengali family, Ghosh, the film depicts the misery of many families ripped apart during partition, their identities destroyed in the ensuing chaos.

On 16 August 1946, Muslim League called for a "Direct Action Day" under the leadership of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The aim of Direct Action Day by the Muslim League was to get Pakistan through violent means if not by legal means.

The drama takes place over several decades, following the Ghosh family as they navigate the hardships and tragedies of history. Against the backdrop of communal violence and political turmoil, they represent tenacity in the face of hardship, reflecting the challenges of a generation caught in history's crossfire.

The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibotla. The music is composed by Anurag Halder and the cinematography is by Acharya Venu.

The film not only sheds light on forgotten narratives surrounding Direct Action Day but also addresses themes of identity, resilience, and societal barriers.

It is bankrolled by the People Media Factory.

