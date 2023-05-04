Check out how Dulquer Salmaan wished his 'Ma' on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday penned a heartfelt birthday note for his mother.

The 'Sita Ramam' actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his mother Sulfath and wrote a heartfelt birthday note.

In the picture, Dulquer wore a blue shirt with a cap while his mom wore a white salwar-kameez.

He wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday Ma. Every year, cake week starts in our house on your birthday. It's that time of year we all make sure we are back home. I know it's your favourite time of year cause your children and grandchildren are all around. You put your heart into getting the house ready, making all our favourite dishes, and spoil us all like only you can."

"I know one day is never enough to celebrate you. But it's the one day you allow us to. So even though you don't like all this, I won't miss the chance. Happy birthday again umma. I love you to the moon," he concluded.

Celebrities from the film industry showered birthday love in the comment section.

Recently, his romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.

Dulquer will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller 'King of Kotha'. Last year, makers unveiled the first look of Dulquer from the movie.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

