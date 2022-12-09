Check out how Saif, Kareena celebrated their "Amma" Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their children are all in the desert!

To celebrate their 'Amma' aka Sharmila Tagore's special day, the Pataudis flew to Jaisalmer. Not just Saif and Kareena, but Sharmila Tagore's daughters Saba and Soha along with a few close family friends, all are in Jaisalmer to mark the special day.

To wish Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with her. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law," accompanied by a string of emojis.

Saba also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration on her Instagram stories.

Check them out:

Soha also took to her Instagram stories to wish her beautiful "amma".

Soha also penned a special note for Sharmila Tagore on an Instagram post. She wrote, "Happy birthday my darling Amma! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!!"

Check out the post:

The two-time national award winner actor Sharmila Tagore is known for his amazing performances in movies like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Aradhana', 'Amar Prem', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Desh Premee' and many more.

( With inputs from ANI )

