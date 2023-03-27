Check out how Samantha reacted when a Twitter user asked her to "date someone"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an active social media user. She often takes time out of her hectic work schedule to interact with her fans on social media.

She tries her best to answer her fans' queries whenever possible. She recently responded to a fan who requested her to date someone.

Taking to Twitter, the fan recently posted an edited clip of Samantha talking on a show.

"I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2," the fan captioned the post.

Samantha took notice of the tweet and responded to the user in an adorable way.

"Who will love me like you do (heart hands emoji)," she replied.

https://twitter.com/Samanthaprabhu2/status/1640033906597453826

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

"After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.

The two tied the knot on October 7, 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor