Check out how Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her debut as playback singer in Raveena Tandon's 'Patna Shuklla'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Shehnaaz Gill celebrated lending her vocals to the song 'Dil Kya Irada Tera' for Raveena Tandon starrer 'Patna Shuklla', and shared a glimpse of the moment.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a video and pictures from the celebration.

The cake featured an image of the actress along with the name of her latest track on it, accompanied by a QR code.

The video captured happy Shehnaaz dancing as the candles on the cake light up the room.

The song has been composed by Samuel and Akanksha and penned by Manoj Kumar Nath.

The film shows how Raveena helps a student, who wrongfully failed an exam despite performing well.

Raveena's character faces several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essays the role of a judge in this courtroom drama.

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars Manav Vij.

'Patna Shuklla' is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from March 29.

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming', which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

