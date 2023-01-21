Check out Lara Dutta's sweet yet hilarious birthday wish for daughter Saira

Lara Dutta and former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi's daughter Saira turned 11 on Friday and to mark this special occasion the actor dropped a sweet yet hilarious post.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 'No-Entry' actor posted cute pictures of her daughter along with a message, "My beautiful dreamer! Stay happy, healthy and humble always!! Mama loves you mostest! (don't tell dad!!) #happybirthday #legs11."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnn_TWjjfg2/

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's industry friends and fans poured in their warm wishes for Saira.

Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, "Happy b'day sweetie .. Tara sends her love."

Huma Qureshi wrote, "happy Bday sairooooo."

Abhishek Bachchan dropped heart emojis.

Lara frequently posts photos and videos of her family on social media.

Recently, on the occasion of Lohri posted a couple of cosy pictures with her husband and daughter.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in the year 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saira in 2012.

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starter 'Bell Bottom', which hit the theatres in 2021.

Though the movie did not receive thumbs up either from the audience or the box office, Lara's look in the film became the talk of the town.

The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar's original 'Hundred' in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series like, 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor