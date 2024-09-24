Check out Salman Khan's intense workout as he gears up for his film 'Sikandar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Superstar Salman Khan has dropped an intense workout picture as he is gearing up for his most-awaited film 'Sikandar'.

On Tuesday, Salman posted a picture on Instagram where his impressive physique is hinting at the high-octane action sequences in the movie.

His workout regime reflects the intensity he brings to his performances, setting high expectations for 'Sikandar'.

He captioned the post, "#Sikandar".

Neil Nitin Mukesh reacted to the post and dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

As soon as the photo was shared, fans went gaga over his look.

A user wrote, "Sallu bhai sab pe Bhari."

Another fan commented, "Tiger ka banwas ab khatam."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is generating considerable buzz as it gears up for an Eid 2025 release.

Fans are excited to see Khan in action, especially with the combination of Nadiadwala's successful production track record and Murugadoss's unique storytelling style.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025.

Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.'

