Check out trailer of show 'Waack Girls'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Prime Video is coming up with a new series titled 'Waack Girls'.

The show is created and directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala and co-written by Sooni, Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen. The cast includes Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose alongside acclaimed actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer.

The trailer for Waack Girls whisks "viewers away to the lively streets of Kolkata, where the vibrant rhythm of waackinga dynamic dance form largely unknown in Indiaintertwines with themes of friendship, resilience, and defiant self-expression. It showcases a diverse ensemble of young women, all united by their love for dance; offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of these six unapologetic Waack Girls, each with their own unique story."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCV071rNsPE/

Portraying the role of an expert waacker and the team's choreographer, Mekhola Bose in a press note shared, "Waacking is an amazing medium for self-expression through movement and emotion. For me, it has been an important tool for self-exploration. Collaborating with Sooni was a dream come true; she truly understands the art of storytelling through dance. Waack Girls embodies resilience, passion, and the raw beauty of self-expression, and I'm incredibly proud to bring this story to life with such talented actors. It's an honor to showcase why waacking deserves a prominent place on the global stage."

Rytasha Rathore, who plays the manager of the dance group 'Waack Girls', said, "From the moment I went in for that very first audition at Tess Joseph's and met Sooni. I knew I must be a part of this show. I had never had the privilege of auditioning with the director in the room; the whole energy of the show was special from the get go. Sooni is a living legend. Working with a team as fantastic as this one is testament that manifestation does work! I've spent days journaling about the kind of work I want to do and the kind of people I want to do it with. Waack Girls is an extension of that, a gift from the universe, a true collaboration made with the purest souls."

Waack Girls is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor