"Cheers to many more characters...": Patralekhaa wishes husband Rajkummar Rao in heartwarming birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : RajKummar Rao is celebrating his birthday today, and his wife, Patralekhaa started the day with lots of love as she shared a clip from their vacation, wishing hubby all the more success in his career.

In a post on Instagram account shared on Saturday, the actress dropped a slow-motion video showing the duo in snowy mountains.

The clip shows RajKummar playing in the snow and even giving Shah Rukh Khan's iconic open-arm pose, all against the backdrop of a winter wonderland.

Hyping up her husband on his success, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Raj...What a massive year you have had. Beginning with Srikanth to Mahi to Stree..We often debate to be a great actor does one have to be a good human being? The answer is yes and I can confidently say this because of You.. Cheers to many more characters to many more blockbusters to your uniqueness to your burning passion for your art & to your integrity."

RajKummar was quick to respond to his wife's post.

"Thank you so much my love. You are the wind beneath my wings. My strength and my everything. And your magical work in #IC814 is so inspiring. Here's to many more," read his comment.

Meanwhile, the Birthday boy is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror-comedy has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total Rs 453.60 crore net during the second week.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.

Not only Varun, Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance. He was hailed for his performance.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

