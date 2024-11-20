Cher reveals Gregg Allman broke up with her through a note

Los Angeles, Nov 20 Music legend Cher has reflected on her relationship with Gregg Allman in her memoir 'Cher: The Memoir: Part 1’.

She also recollected how she found out she was pregnant during the relationship in her memoir which has hit the shelves, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Cher said that Gregg Allman once broke up with her in a note. The ‘Believe’ hitmaker, 78, opened up about her marriage to the Allman Brothers Band musician — and how going back to work with her ex-husband Sonny Bono again was a problem for him.

As per ‘People’, before the new Sonny & Cher show was set to air in 1976, Cher found out she was pregnant. When she told Allman, he didn't believe her and refused to see her when he returned to Los Angeles.

The singer shared that he was upset that the tabloids were "creating a juicy new love triangle" between them because of the new show Cher had with Bono.

Ultimately, the actress-singer found a note from him that read, “I have two choices, go back to Macon and be heartbroken and lonely, or stay here and be made a fool of, the latter of which I just can’t do because I’m a man, and a damn good one”.

He added that he wished he could "live with being a fool”.

Cher was married to Allman, who died in 2017 at age 69, from 1975 to 1979. The couple wed in 1975, only a few days after her divorce from Bono was finalised. Nine days later, however, Cher filed to end her marriage with Allman. The pair reconciled, and they remained married until 1979.

In her 2018 interview with the Daily Mail, the Moonstruck actress explained that Allman's substance abuse issues hurt their relationship.

She said, "It was really intense, but it's hard to have a marriage with someone who's doing drugs. Drugs and I were just never meant to be together. I thought it was stupid and still do. I saw too many people where it ruined their lives. It ruined Gregory's life”.

During their marriage, Cher and Allman welcomed a child, son Elijah Blue Allman, in 1976. They also collaborated musically and released the duet album Two the Hard Way in 1977.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor