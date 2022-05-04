Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia all set to do some daring stunts on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Mumbai, May 4 Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rajiv Adatia and 'Ace of Space' fame Chetna Pande will be joining the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

The shooting for the reality show hosted by famous filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be happening in Cape Town.

Talking about the show, Chetna said: "I've been a part of reality shows before, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show. The show truly tests one's determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory."

On the other hand, Rajiv gets candid about his new journey as a contestant and shared: "I think of myself as a strong competitor and participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is something that I always wanted to do."

After being part of 'Bigg Boss 15', he is all excited to get a new experience and perform some daring stunts.

He added: "I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test."

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' will be airing soon on Colors.

