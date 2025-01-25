Chhaava Controversy: Uday Samant Demands Expert Review of Vicky Kaushal Starrer Film After Objectionable Scene Goes Viral

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated film 'Chaavaa' was released two days ago. Based on the life of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the trailer showcases Rashmika as Maharani Yesubai and Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, dancing with a traditional Marathi instrument called lezim. Following the trailer's release, several viewers have objected to this particular dance sequence and asked to remove it from film. Uday Samant member of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has announced his stance in this regard.

Minister Uday Samant has tweeted that," It is a honor that a Hindi movie based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand our history. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this movie. He said that this movie should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people."

"Apart from that, anything that will harm the honor of Maharaj will not be tolerated. Our stance is that the producers and directors of the movie should take immediate steps in this regard and remove anything objectionable," Samant added. Minister Uday Samant has warned the producers that the next decision will be taken after watching the film, otherwise the film will not be released. Therefore, there is a possibility of a controversy even before the release of the Chhawa movie.

Meanwhile, Actor and MP Amol Kolhe has supported Uday Samant's role and stated that the producers should clarify the scene in the trailer before the controversy erupts. It is the wish of every Maharaj supporter that the glorious history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should not be tarnished anywhere. When I made the series Swarajyarakshak, I have an idea of ​​who had to go through what

Many people have contributed a lot to bringing the history of Sambhaji Maharaj to the fore. For entertainment and business, the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should not be controversial. It is not easy to make a film on such a large scale. A film of such a budget cannot be made in Marathi because it has commercial reasons. Every producer has a moral responsibility. If we make a film on a great man, we cannot look at it only from a commercial perspective. We should always be grateful that we owe something to the society.