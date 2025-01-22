Chhaava Trailer Out: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna Set to Deliver Power-Packed Performance (Watch Video)

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's much-anticipated film 'Chhaava' has released its trailer. The trailer features powerful visuals and action-packed sequences that promise to entertain the audience. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film tells the heroic story of the great warrior and leader, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is the courageous son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the 3-minute and 8-second trailer, Kaushal appears as a commanding figure, showcasing intense sword fights and heroic feats, including a scene where he battles a lion. His performance has received widespread acclaim for its depth and energy. Akshaye Khanna, playing Aurangzeb, has also caught viewers' attention with his intense and distinctive portrayal of the character.

Vicky Kaushal stars as Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of Aurangzeb, and the supporting cast includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, who enrich the story with their important roles.

'Chhaava ' promises to be a cinematic spectacle, combining historical grandeur with intense drama and high-octane action. With an outstanding cast and captivating visuals, the film aims to celebrate the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj while providing audiences with an exciting experience.