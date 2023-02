Chhath Puja 2022: Songs to amp up the festive spirit

As the 'mahaparv' Chath entered in its second day, ghats are being cleared for Puja to be performed on Sunday and Chath music being played around the ghats, houses, and even in some local colonies.

Renowned singers like Anuradha Paudwal, Shardha Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadava and Sonu Nigam have lent their soulful voices to several Chhath songs over the years, adding a magical touch to the ancient Hindu Vedic festival which is dedicated to deity Surya and Shashthi Devi.

Here we bring you popular songs of Chhath Puja that will give you the true essence of the festival.

1.

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's ability to weave magic through music and lyrics remains unparalleled in the Indian music industry. This Chhath song 'Uga Hai Suraj Dev' by her is proof of this fact.

2.

Sung by popular singer Sharda Sinha, 'Kelwa Ke Paat Par' revolves around a devotee observing the Chhath puja fast and praying to the Sun God.

3.

Anuradha Paudwal's 'Kanch Hi baans Ke Bahangiya' is mainly sung by women on the ghat and at home as well. The lyrics of this track are quite appealing.

4.

Singer Sharda Sinha makes Chhath Puja celebrations more beautiful with her songs. 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya' is most played song by people during Chhath Puja.

5.

Apart from creating remarkable Bollywood songs, singer Sonu Nigam has also tried his hands at traditional tracks. In 2021, he collaborated with Pawan Singh and Khushboo Jain and came up with a Chhath song titled 'Jai Chhahti Maiya'.

Don't forget to add a musical touch to your Chhath Puja celebrations with these songs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor