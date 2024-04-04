Chhavi Mittal shares glimpses of her intense workout, pens long note on "self-love"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Chhavi Mittal has made a strong comeback from breast cancer. Never missing out on an opportunity to inspire her audience through her social media posts, Chhavi recently shared a series of photos and penned a long note on self-love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of pictures from the gym and wrote a long note along with it.

She mentioned, "I've seen people run behind things and when they can't get them they get stressed. Then they run faster and in desperation till they burn themselves out. But little or no importance is given to self love. Why are people not running behind happiness and contentment and good health? "

Chhavi added, "When somebody politely refuses an unhealthy snack s/he is mocked at but the enthusiastic eater is the life of a party. Little is spoken about a person succumbing to heart disease but so much brouhaha over somebody passing away in the gym. When was the last time you did something purely for your happiness or your health?"

The 'Ek Chutki Aasman' actor said that it is important for everyone not to think about "judgements" and what others are thinking rather focus on what makes you happy.

"Without thinking about judgements, minor setbacks at work, or your phone ringing? How many of you feel you don't have the "time"? I think, time is subjective to your priorities. If it's important, you'll make time. I know I'll never miss my gym or calisthenics time for a party. That's me prioritising myself, my happiness & my mental and physical health.I am unabashedly, unapologetically, in love with myself, " she concluded.

The actress has faced several serious health issues. She was diagnosed with costochondritis.

Costochondritis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum).

Earlier, she wrote in her post, "Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein [I am here with a new disease]. It's called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It's an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all."

Chhavi revealed she has been experiencing "pain while breathing, using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything."

She added, "No, I'm not always positive about it, but I'm rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) because you know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well, I do! For anyone who needs to hear this...I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And, this too shall pass."

Concluding her post on a positive note, Chhavi wrote, "For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS. #healthiswealth."

In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery and later declared herself cancer-free.

