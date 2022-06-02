Chick-flick series 'Udan Patolas' to release on June 10

Mumbai, June 2 An upcoming web series 'Udan Patolas' that tells the tale of four young girls and their real issues, produced by Applause Entertainment is all set to release on June 10.

Talking about the upcoming show Deepak Segal, CCO of Applause Entertainment that earlier produced series like 'Scam 1992' said, "At Applause Entertainment, we love to surprise and delight our audiences. A slice of life dramedy filled with quirky characters and delightful Punjabiyat, 'Udan Patolas' is a perfect dose of fun and entertainment for the viewers."

The story of the web series revolves around four girls and their relationships, work-life situations, and their ambitions.

The show features - Apoorva Arora, Aastha Sidana, Poppy Jabbal, and Sukhmani Sadana as leading characters.

As the web series releases on Amazon miniTV, talking about their first collaboration with Applause Entertainment, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, "We are thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment, who are known for developing path-breaking content. Udan Patolas reflects the voice of today's generation of Indian women who are fiercely independent, are not afraid to speak their mind and believe in living life in the moment. It is a fun, relatable story and will surely remind you about your close group of friends."

'Udan Patolas' is written by Sukhmani Sadana and it also features - Rajveer Singh, Mayank Arora, Taniya Kalrra, Vaibhav Talwar, Rakesh Bedi, and Manik Singh in prominent roles.

