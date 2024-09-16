Child actor Asmi Deo learns archery, slingshot for 'Jagriti'

Mumbai, Sep 16 The eight-year-old Asmi Deo, who plays the lead in 'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah', took on the challenge of learning archery and mastering the use of a slingshot for pivotal moments in the show.

While many actors attend acting workshops to refine their skills, Asmi underwent specialised training in archery and slingshot techniques to bring authenticity to her character.

Talking about the same, Asmi said: "I was both excited and nervous for this part of the show. The scenes with the ‘bow and arrow’ as well as ‘gulel’(slingshot) are not easy to shoot, as they need lots of strength. But I find it thrilling at the same time."

I have taken it up as a challenge to learn the tools and ace it for my character. My mother is also helping me to learn and practice for the same, along with a sir who comes on set. I’ve been practicing every day and I hope everyone loves it," she added.

Asmi's character Jagriti questions the methods and practices that people around her have accepted as a norm. Her blunt responses often get her in trouble. She is sharp-minded, hopeful, and resilient, and will be the voice that will question the unfair branding of the people of her community as criminals and envision freedom for them.

Produced by Guroudev Bhalla, 'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah' follows a young girl’s spirited struggle for dignity and freedom.

It will air from September 16 on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Asmi has been a part of shows like 'Anupamaa' and 'Neema Denzongpa'.

