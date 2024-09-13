Chinmoy Kashyap’s Axom Motion Pictures Midway Through Shooting Debut Film The Liminal

By Impact Desk | Published: September 13, 2024 11:59 AM

ir="ltr">We live in a world where cookie-cutter content reigns supreme. But then, there are a select few who stand out with their creativity. One such individual is Chinmoy Kashyap, whose bold move to launch Axom Motion Pictures has already grabbed attention. Adding to it is his debut project, which is already in progress—an ambitious film titled The Liminal.

The stakes are high, but Axom Motion Pictures and team are undeterred. The movie, written by PV Snehal and directed by Chinmoy himself, promises a captivating exploration of blurred boundaries between reality and the unknown. While it’s been just a few months since the production house was launched, its debut movie’s shoot is already halfway through.

Reflecting on the journey so far, founder of AMP, Chinmoy Kashyap, shared his excitement: “The Liminal is a project close to my heart, and being able to create it under my own banner has been surreal. I’m eager for audiences to experience this story and am equally thrilled—and nervous—about hearing their honest reactions to our first venture.”

With this pace, we are sure that the film will rapidly take shape and will make its mark on the screen soon. Launching a production house is no small feat, especially in an industry where the fear of failure keeps many on the sidelines. But Axom Motion Pictures has taken the plunge with a bold statement, greenlighting a film right out of the gate.

Apart from this movie, AMP is also preparing to thrill the audience with a couple of short films. With Chinmoy's vision guiding Axom Motion Pictures, there's a clear promise of inventive storytelling and bold choices ahead. The entertainment landscape may be tough, but with AMP, there's room for fresh voices to rise and carve out their own space. We wish the team all the best for their future.