Chiranjeevi all set for 'Waltair Veerayya' pre-release event in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Jan 7 The stage is set for the grand pre-release event of megastar Chiranjeevis 'Waltair Veerayya' at the R.K. Beach here on Sunday.

The organisers were busy giving final touches to the event after the police finally gave permission for it. There was confusion among megastar's fans as only a day ago, the police had asked the film unit to shift the venue to AU Engineering College Grounds.

However, the police agreed to give permission for the event at R.K. Beach following an assurance from the organisers that they will meet all the preconditions. They have assured the police that they will take all precautions to ensure that the event passes off smoothly.

Dozens of workers were seen busy erecting a big stage for the gala event close to the beach. The entire unit is likely to dazzle the film buffs in the port city.

When the organisers first approached the police for permission, the latter were reluctant as R.K. Beach is a popular tourist destination and a large number of people visit the popular beach every day.

On weekends, more than 50,000 people throng the entire beach area. The organisers were told to shift the venue as it was felt that managing the crowd at the busy beach will be difficult.

But when the film unit assured the police that they would fulfil all the conditions and ensure fool-proof arrangements, the police granted permission to conduct the event.

‘Waltair Veerayya' is scheduled to be released worldwide during Sankranti on January 13.

Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G.K. Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers.

The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be released on the same day, with the same title.

Chiranjeevi's movie is set to clash with 'Veera Simha Reddy' of Balakrishna. The pre-release event of 'Veera Simha Reddy' was held at Ongole on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor