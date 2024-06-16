Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun wish fans Happy Father's Day, share unseen throwback pictures
By IANS | Published: June 16, 2024 12:05 PM2024-06-16T12:05:47+5:302024-06-16T12:10:05+5:30
New Delhi, June 16 On Father's Day, actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun shared heartwarming messages for their fathers, ...
New Delhi, June 16 On Father's Day, actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun shared heartwarming messages for their fathers, accompanied by unseen pictures.
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi posted a throwback picture with his father, Konidela Venkat Rao.
The actor shared the post on X with the caption: "Father is the First Hero, to Every Child! Happy Father’s Day to All! #FathersDay."
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun shared a black-and-white picture with his father, Allu Aravind.
He posted it with the caption: "Happy Father’s Day... to every father in the world."
On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will next appear in 'Vishwambhara', while Allu Arjun will be seen in the now-delayed 'Pushpa: The Rule', directed by Sukumar.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app