Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, B Praak wish ‘strength, intelligence & happiness’ on Hanuman Jayanti

Mumbai, April 23 On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, renowned names from the Indian film fraternity, including Chiranjeevi Konidela, Ram Charan, Anupam Kher, and B Praak, among many others, extended their wishes.

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela wished everyone a happy Hanuman Jayanti on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The actor said: "Hanuman's incessant initiation, efficiency, intelligence, and bravery are always an inspiration to all of us. Happy #HanumanJayanti!"

Global star Ram Charan said: "Wishing you strength and happiness this Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Shri Ram!!”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is currently occupied with shooting his directorial 'Tanvi The Great', said: "Aap sabhi ko Hanuman Jayanti ki hardik shubkaamnaen. Asht siddhi aur nau nidhiyo ke data, prabhu Shri Ram ke ananya bhakt, Shri Hanuman ji ki kripa ham sab par bani rahe #jaibajrangbali."

Singer B Praak, renowned for chartbusters such as 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge', 'Yaar ka sataya hua hai', 'Ranjha', and 'Mann Bharya', wrote on Instagram: "Hanuman Jayanti ki sabko shubhkamnaen, Jai jai bajrangbali."

Actress Ankita Lokhande said that Lord Hanuman is renowned for his "Bal, Buddhi, and Vidya."

The actress added: “He is the ultimate epitome of strength. Bass Bajrangbali ka aashirvad yunhi hum sab par bana rahe #HanumanJanmotsav #HanumanJayanti."

Actress Nimrat Kaur simply wrote: “Hanuman Jayanti ki dher saari shubhkamnaen.. Jai Shri Ram #hanumanjanmotsav #HanumanJayanti."

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan said: "Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti #HanumanJayanti."

Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva wished everyone "peace and happiness".

He said: "I wish you and your family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May lord Hanuman bless you with peace prosperity and happiness."

