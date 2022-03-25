Chiranjeevi spellbound after watching SS Rajamouli's RRR; calls it a 'Masterpiece'

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited magnum opus RRR has released in theatres on March 25. The period drama brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. The period drama has been garnering a lot of positive reviews from all over. The latest to join the bandwagon is lead Ram Charan's father and actor Chiranjeevi. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!"

Ram Charan and Jr NTR play revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. The film's soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.Made on a budget of ₹550 crore (US$72 million), RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 30 July 2020, which has been deferred multiple times due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

