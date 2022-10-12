Chiranjeevi-starrer 'GodFather' breaches $1.1 mn mark in US

Chennai, Oct 12 Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Salman Khan's latest movie 'GodFather' has breached the 1.1 million dollar mark in the US and still going strong.

The movie that was released for Dussehra received an amazing response from the audience on its opening day. Since then, it is continuing to post impressive numbers every day.

'GodFather' happens to be the third million-dollar movie for Chiranjeevi. While his comeback film 'Khaidi No 150' was the first movie to enter the million-dollar club, 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' was the second movie.

'GodFather' has already grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and is continuing its good run on weekdays as well.

Sources close to the unit say that there will be no big movie releasing this week and therefore the makers are hopeful that the film will continue its domination for a few more days.

