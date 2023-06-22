Chiranjeevi's action entertainer 'Bholaa Shankar' teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Bholaa Shankar' are all set to unveil the teaser of the film.

On Thursday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of the film and announced the teaser release date.

Taking to Twitter, AK Entertainment, shared the poster and wrote, "Get ready for an explosion of excitement and a MEGA CELEBRATION like never before The electrifying #BholaaShankar Teaser on June 24th."

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the official teaser of the film will be out on June 24.

In the poster, Chiranjeevi could be seen wearing a checks faded casual shirt with a t-shirt inside and black jeans. He walks with an intense look. He wore black shades and a watch. He sports a dashing look in the film.

The Mega Massive Action Entertainer produced splendidly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently welcomed his grand-daughter as Ram Charan and his wife Upasana became parents to a baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy on the arrival of the little princess.

He wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

