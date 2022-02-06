Chitra, Malayalam music fraternity condole Lata's passing away

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 Kerala's nightingale K.S. Chitra said that Lata Mangeshkar was a great singer who has immortalized music by her great songs and with her departure, the voice of India has been lost.

Chitra while speaking to said, "During her 80th birthday, I had sung a music album rendering her songs and sent it to her. She had called me after receiving it. Later I met her in Mumbai during a programme and rendered her favourite song in front of her."

P. Jayachandran, veteran Malayalam singer said that Lata Mangeshkar was one of the all-time greats in music and the world of music has become poorer with her loss. He also said that Lata Mangeshkar's voice was immortal. Jayachandran who is one of the all-time great singers of Malayalam, also said that he had the opportunity to meet and interact with Lataji.

P. Sujatha, another great singer of Malayalam said that Lata Mangeshkar had taken music to a different level through her beautiful and sweet voice. She said that Lataji is the incarnation of Goddess Saraswati and she will be the model for our generation of music and will be the model for the coming generations also.

Music director, M. Jayachandran said that he used to sleep every night listening to Lataji's voice. He said that he condoles the death of Lata Mangeshkar and has a feeling that someone in his family has left the world.

Veteran Lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi said that Lata Mangeshkar was an icon of music and was rightly named the Nightingale of India. He said that Latajis's song had made the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's eyes filled with tears.

