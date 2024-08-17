Chitrangda Singh has this to say about her cameo in 'Khel Khel Mein'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Multi-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein', which hit the theatres on Thursday, has been performing well at the box office so far.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virak, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. Interestingly, Chitrangda Singh has a special cameo in Mudassar Aziz's directorial.

Her appearance also reminded many of 'Desi Boyz' film in which she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Talking about her cameo in 'Khel Khel Mein', Chitrangda said, "It is always amazing to team up with Akshay. Khel Khel. It was such an amazing experience working with him after so many years. It was thrilling to see fans going back to that Desi Boyz reference. Even we remembered those days, and also the first time I met him."

She added, "I feel so blessed to have received so much love for an appearance I made in the film. A little part has cast a huge shadow, and it's humbling to see the fans reacting so beautifully to it."

The film is currently competing with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre". The film reportedly managed a Rs 5.05 crore nett opening on Thursday.

