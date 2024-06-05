Chloe Sevigny joins Julia Roberts in Luca Guadagnino's thriller 'After the Hunt'

Washington [US], June 5 : American actor and model Chloe Sevigny is all set to join Luca Guadagnino's upcoming thriller 'After the Hunt', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sevigny joins a group that includes Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, and fellow Guadagnino regular Michael Stuhlbarg, with filming set to begin this summer.

Guadagnino is directing from a script written by Nora Garrett, which follows a college professor who must deal with the personal and professional consequences of a star student making an accusation against one of her colleagues. All the while, a horrible secret from her history threatens to be exposed.

Amazon MGM is behind the project after collaborating with Guadagnino on his most recent film, Zendaya's tennis love drama Challengers, which earned $90 million at the global box office.

Imagine Entertainment will produce, with Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum producing alongside Guadagnino under his Frenesy label. Karen Lunder of Imagine will serve as executive producer with Garrett.

Sevigny was most recently seen in FX's series Fued: Capote vs. The Swans, with upcoming projects that include an adaptation of Francoise Sagan's Bonjour Tristesse from director Durga Chew-Bose, and Amalia Ulman's Magic Farm. She recently wrapped production on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, playing Kitty Menendez opposite Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

