Choreographer Tarun's aerial dancing goes viral on JOSH app

The app JOSH has given many artists a new lease of life especially dancers and choreographer Tarun is no different. He has got his fans and followers glued on his dance steps. For the unversed, Tarun, is a dancing sensation who hails from Madhya Pradesh, he shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on Josh. He is trained in all the traditional ways but he considers aerial dancing as his best fortes.

When quizzed about how it all began and his content creation career, He said, " I hail from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. I started dancing as a teen and I ended up working with shows like Nach Baliye (Season 6) and participated as a contestant in DID season 3. The experiences and connections helped me choreograph the biggest SRK for the Kolkata Knight Riders promo song. It was a dream. I made a lifetime of memories. He further added "Building any career online is not easy as it might look to a lot of people. As a dancer, I realized how online communities and media function. I groomed myself and my skills reached the necessary level and that's how things came up. I can proudly say, as a dancer I made it online. JOSH played a major role. JOSH recognized my talent. I was invited to all their major events. I was offered plenty of opportunities, choreographed hook steps for major paid brand collaborations, worked with celebrities and today I'm making consistent living out of it.When asked about one tip that could help any upcoming dancer to make it online, he said "I'm consistently studying viral dances, I enjoy collaborating with peers and posting original choreography on Josh has helped me so much."