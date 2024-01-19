Chris Hemsworth looks ripped in shirtless beach day with wife and kids

Los Angeles, Jan 19 Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky showed off their toned physiques as they enjoyed a relaxing beach day with their children.

The pair appeared to further squash recent rumours that they were growing apart by enjoying a surfing session in

Elsa, 47, looked incredible in a skimpy pink bikini which showcased her toned abs and taut physique to perfection.

The Spanish actress also layered gold chains and jewellery to accessorise her look and wore a baseball cap to complete her look as a cool mum. Meanwhile, Chris, 40, showed off his sculpted chest and biceps wearing just a pair of black swimming trunks as he enjoyed the family outing.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Chris previously put rumours of problems in their marriage to rest posting to Instagram as the family enjoyed Christmas Day at their gorgeous Byron Bay compound, eating in the blazing Australian sun, and gazing over their infinity pool and out towards the sea.

The couple's fans had voiced their concern that there might be problems at home after noticing that they had been holidaying apart and not posting many photos together. After Elsa posted a photo of her and one of their sons decorating a massive Christmas tree, one fan commented: "Haven't seen you and Chris together in a while. Hope all is good.”

Concerns had been growing for a while. In October last year they took their kids on separate trips with Elsa and the twins going to Japan, and Chris and India heading to Iceland. They both documented their respective trips, leaving their followers wondering why they didn't all go away together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor