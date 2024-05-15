Chris Hemsworth's Cannes 'dad joke' delights fans amid 'Furiosa' premiere buzz

Washington [US], May 15 : The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off in style on May 14, welcoming Hollywood's elite to the French Riviera for a star-studded affair.

Among the luminaries gracing the event were the dynamic duo of Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, who joined forces for the much-anticipated world premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

Directed by George Miller, the film promises to delve into the origins of the iconic character Furiosa, portrayed by Taylor-Joy, in a prequel to the acclaimed 2015 hit 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

During the festivities, Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showcased his lighter side in a video shared on Instagram. In the clip, filmed by Taylor-Joy, the affable actor delivered a witty "dad joke" tailored to the Cannes setting, quipping, "We are at Cannes and we 'canne'not wait for the premiere."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C69J1PGuAQf/

Taylor-Joy's infectious laughter captured the camaraderie shared between the co-stars, as they geared up for the film's debut.

Social media lit up with reactions to Hemsworth's humorous interlude, with fans praising his jovial demeanour. One enthusiast hailed it as "Dad joke 101 ft Chris Hemsworth," while another expressed willingness to hear more of his comedic repertoire.

Even the official Mad Max social media account couldn't resist chiming in, declaring, "The madness of Cannes not be contained."

Admirers of the duo showered them with accolades, dubbing them the "Best Duo" of the festival.

As the Cannes red carpet dazzled with glamour, Taylor-Joy stole the spotlight in a stunning white gown adorned with floral embellishments, exuding elegance with a hint of allure.

Hemsworth cut a dashing figure in a pin-striped blue blazer paired with matching trousers, complemented by a crisp white shirt.

Their sartorial choices added to the buzz surrounding the premiere, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' marks the fifth installment in the beloved Mad Max franchise, promising audiences an immersive journey into the backstory of its enigmatic protagonist.

With an ensemble cast including Charlee Fraser, Lachy Hulme, Tom Burke, and Nathan Jones, the film is poised to captivate viewers with its blend of action and adventure.

The movie is set to hit theatres on May 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor