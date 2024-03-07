Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Engaged After Six Years of Dating

Coldplay' singer Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are now 'engaged'. The proposal apparently happened some time ago, and it's said to have received approval from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as their children Apple and Moses. Throughout their six-year relationship, the couple has kept their relationship private. Dakota was also seen wearing an emerald green ring on her wedding finger at her 34th birthday in Los Angeles last October.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson, in a new interview with Bustle, opened up about being stepmom to partner Chris Martin's two kids — son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19 — whom he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow, 51. She told the magazine: “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart. How do I feel about motherhood? I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I’m like: ‘What a magical f***ing thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it. We’re not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”



Chris and Dakota first met through mutual acquaintances, not professional collaborations, and according to the actress's interview with Vanity Fair in June 2022, they've been inseparable ever since. Their public sightings together began in 2017, shortly after the pop star finalized his divorce from Gwyneth.