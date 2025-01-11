Chris Martin reads "Punjabi aa gaye oye" at Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concert

New Delhi [India], January 11 : At Coldplay's recent concert in Abu Dhabi, the band's frontman, Chris Martin, made an unexpected yet delightful gesture that has sparked excitement among fans.

As the band rocked the stage, Martin spotted a fan in the crowd holding a sign with the words, "Punjabi aa gaye oye" - a popular phrase coined by the music sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

In a heartwarming moment, shared on Instagram by Diljit's team, Chris Martin read aloud, "Punjabi aa gaye oye," bringing the audience to cheers and applause.

He followed it up by saying, "We love you too," acknowledging the fan's message and adding to the excitement.

Diljit's team shared the moment on Instagram Stories accompanied by the caption, "Chris Martin says PUNJABI AA GAYE OYE.....!!!! Chris Martin reading Coldplay fan posters and flags is so wholesome."

The phrase "Punjabi aa gaye oye," meaning, "Punjabis have arrived," was popularized by Diljit, especially after his historic performance at Coachella in 2023.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh concluded his much anticipated Dil-Luminati tour across India in 2024, performing in multiple cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and his hometown Ludhiana.

Coldplay, on the other hand, is preparing for their return to India as part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour.

After the Abu Dhabi performance, the band is set to perform in Mumbai followed by shows in Ahmedabad. This marks Coldplay's return to India after almost a decade, having last performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor