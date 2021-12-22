Chris Noth's marriage with wife Tara Wilson is 'hanging by thread'

The 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth's marriage with his wife Tara Wilson is 'hanging by a thread' as the latter has removed her wedding ring, after the recent string of sexual assault allegations against her husband.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that Tara Wilson is currently residing in Los Angeles, while her husband-actor Chris Noth who has been accused of sexual assault by three women -- is believed to be in New York City.

"Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread. She just wants to protect the kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority," an insider told Page Six.

As per the viral photos obtained by the outlet on Tuesday, Wilson was seen without her wedding band and large diamond engagement ring that she wore just two weeks ago as she joined her husband, for a date night.

The couple also attended the premiere of HBO's 'Sex and the City' revival series, 'And Just Like That...,' in NYC.

Sources told Page Six that Wilson has been staying at their home on the West Coast and taking care of their children, as Noth attempts to fight the stream of accusations.

Noth and Wilson met in 2001 and married in a small ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in 2012.

The source said there should not be a rush to judgment, even though Noth has already been dropped by his theatrical agency. A3 Artists Agency dropped Noth on Friday night, Deadline reported.

Noth was recently fired from the CBS hit 'The Equalizer' also, amid the accusations. Peloton also axed his ad, which was a play on his final scenes as Mr. Big.

( With inputs from ANI )

