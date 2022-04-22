Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page-starrer 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie title unveiled

Los Angeles, April 22 Hollywood stars Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page's upcoming fantasy film 'Dungeons & Dragons' has a title and will be called 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

Paramount Pictures and eOne announced that the film has been christened 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', reports 'Variety'.

The official title was released with a video set to epic music and posted to the film's social media accounts. With a release date set for March 3, 2023, the title marks the official start of the film's campaign.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

Pine has described the movie as a mix between 'Game of Thrones', 'The Princess Bride', 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' and a little bit of 'The Goonies'.

"We had a hell of a fun time making it," Pine told Collider. "It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's '80s heartfelt; there's a bit of 'Goonies' in there."

He also teased some details about his character in the movie, describing him as "the ultimate party planner," noting that the directing duo of Goldstein and Daley are "killer guys" who know how to make comedy with heart.

"I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot," he added.

"We had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."

Based on Hasbro's 'Dungeons & Dragons', the film's screenplay is written by Goldstein, Daley and Michael Gilio from Gilio's story with Chris McKay.

The project is being produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor