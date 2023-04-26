Chrisann Pereira's family seeks PM Modi's help, after actress gets jailed in UAE in drugs case

In the drug case involving actress Chrisann Pereira, who is in a Sharjah jail in UAE, Mumbai police arrested two people on charges of framing the actress. Chrisann's family who claimed that she is innocent is seeking her early release from the UAE prison. Her mother Premila Pereira to a news agency said: "We are appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs for their intervention in the matter to secure the release of our daughter... After the Mumbai Police investigation, it is clear that she was framed in the whole thing." Meanwhile, the arrested two persons have confessed to handing trophies with drugs to Chrisann and two others. While two, including Chrisann, unwittingly walked into the trap, three others managed to evade the authorities in Sharjah.

The accused, identifying himself as a talent consultant, had approached Premila Pereira in March-end, to lure Chrisann with an audition for a role in an international webseries in Sharjah.He also persuaded Chrisann to carry the trophy in which he had hidden the drugs to be handed over to an associate in Sharjah who would give details of her hotel booking. After reaching Sharjah, Chrisann found that nobody came to receive her at the airport, but the local police landed, detected the drugs in the trophy and hauled her to the lockup, and later the Sharjah Central Prison from April 1.Paul, said to be the brain behind the revenge con, apparently nursed an old grudge against the Pereira family, especially Premila (the mother), and even got into fisticuffs with her son Kevin.Police have found that the accused Paul had used the same modus operandi with some other wannabe actors, assuring them of plum roles in global webseries, though one person declined to carry the trophy, which Chrisann later agreed to take with her.The Mumbai Police does not suspect a drug syndicate involvement but only Paul's "revenge tactics" against all the victims with whom he had some or other problems, but they are investigating from various angles.An upcoming actress, Chrisann has played roles in films like "Sadak 2", "Batla House", webseries "Thinkistan", several stage plays, and lives in Borivali suburb with her family.Premila Pereira said that they are completing the legal formalities to approach the Sharjah authorities and will also send an appeal to the PM and MEA for help to secure the release of their innocent daughter.