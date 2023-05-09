Chrissy Teigen: I miss the danger and destruction of Twitter

Los Angeles, May 9 Model Chrissy Teigen has likened Twitter to "a full nicotine vape".

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: "twitter is a full nicotine vape and blue sky is the water vape you use to wean off. I miss the danger and destruction of twitter but I know it's better for me".

"It's just missing a little unhingedness, like when I lifted an entire fridge at jimmy fallon to find my juul (NEVER start) (clean now) (sic)"

The model has more than 12 million followers on Twitter. But in 2020, Chrissy revealed that she was taking a break from social media after discussing the issue with her therapist, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Marie Claire magazine at the time: "I'm barely online anymore, and that was at the request of my therapist. I didn't start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world."

Chrissy has found social media to be a tough environment.

The model also suggested that she's benefited from taking a break.

