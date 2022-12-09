Christian Bale had lot of time to jam on 'Amsterdam'

Mumbai, Dec 9 Hollywood star Christian Bale has revealed that his period comedy film 'Amsterdam', which is based on the 1933 political conspiracy of 'Business Plot' in the US, is one of those films for which they had the luxury of time to experiment and come up with new ideas.

Talking about the same, the actor said, "There is usually a mad rush to get movies made, and that is often a necessity because of the financiers or when the studios want the films released, but there were no time limits at all."

He further mentioned how he and the film's director - David O. Russell jammed together, "We could just sit and pour through tons of ideas, and he would give me books, and I would find ideas, and I would bring him quotes. So, there were all these other characters that came and went, and different people that we would meet and be inspired by."

The film follows three friends and everyone they encounter on their adventure with a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience. The movie also stars Margot Robbie and John David Washington and the three are joined by celebrities like Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

The development process for the movie began five years ago with Christian Bale in a westside diner.

Talking about how it all started, Russell said he wanted friendship at the heart of the story. "We had been talking about this for years, and it slowly began evolving. There were many screenplays that were written over a period of four years. We had a wealth of material that was really interesting. It is based on a shocking and fascinating history, but we knew we wanted there to be a great friendship at the heart of the story, the kind of friendship that people really love in life and that we love to see in movies."

"Just friends who looked out for each other through all kinds of conditions, and that was our motivating principle for their friendship. That, and to make each character very specific with their past, so they are very specific people with very specific lives to that point. These are characters that know how to live and love life in spite of any trouble. That's what makes them heroes to me", he added.

'Amsterdam', produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, and David O. Russell, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

