Christie Brinkley's ex-husband Peter Cook ties knot with Alba Jancou

Capri [Italy], September 10 : American actor Christie Brinkley's ex-husband, 64-year-old architect Peter Cook and Alba Jancou exchanged vows in Italy on Friday, People reported.

The couple got married at the Hotel Luna in Capri, the three towering rock formations jutting out the Mediterranean that have become a symbol of the island's charm.

Jancou told People, "I mean, who doesn't want to get married in Capri!? We both absolutely love Italy; it is our favourite country. We have traveled all over Italy together and the one place that really stood out to us was Capri. We loved everything from the views, the food and the culture. It is so romantic and visually stunning."

"We had vacationed there in 2021, and spent the day of our third anniversary taking a boat trip," recalled Cook.

Jancou wore a flowery dress for the event, which featured a wonderfully embellished train, sheer cutout details, and 3D butterflies.

She completed the look with a timeless pair of Aquazzura shoes as an accessory. She was given a gentle, elegant hair and cosmetics look to complement by a Beauty Livery glam squad.

With a dark blue suit, a white shirt, and a silver tie, Cook kept things classic.

A bouquet of white flowers was carried by Jancou as she walked down the aisle. With only six attendees, it was a particularly small gathering.

"We had originally hoped to get married in 2020 in Turks and Caicos just as the pandemic took hold of the word, which set our plans into a tailspin," Cook explained.

"Despite attempts to reschedule, COVID kept surging and we were fearful of making extravagant plans that could again get derailed, so we took a pause on all planning. And then Alba was the one who came up with the idea of having an 'over-the-top elopement' in Capri."

The couple said, "They intend to explore the world, explore new work and life opportunities and jointly decide where life and time will lead us in the future."

After their honeymoon in Capri, they will begin these excursions in Puglia.

