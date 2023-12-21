Christmas 2023: Amy Jackson shares glimpse of her celebration with son Andrea

Actress Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share her Christmas festivities, which she affectionately captioned as" Cuddle SZN all month long. Sooo much love to Chris @laplanduk and your beautiful family on making Dre’s (and the big folk’s!!) Christmas so special for the third year on the trott. The first picture showcases Amy nestling beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with Andreas and their furry pet. Laughter and love radiate from the scene.

In the second image, Amy and Andreas engage in playful snowball fights amidst the snowy landscape, their faces beaming with delight.Amy Jackson made her debut in Indian cinema through the Tamil film Madaraspattinam. The Brit-born actress has so far acted in films like I, Singh Is Bling and The Villain. Amy hasn't signed up any project in Tamil after wrapping up 2.0.