Christmas Style Goals: Take Cues from Bollywood Divas to Slay the Festive Season
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 18, 2025 15:27 IST2025-12-18T15:25:15+5:302025-12-18T15:27:00+5:30
From classic reds to shimmering silhouettes and chic blacks, Bollywood divas are serving major fashion inspiration this Christmas. Whether you’re heading for a cozy family lunch or a glamorous night out, take cues from these stylish stars to rock your Christmas look with confidence, elegance, and festive flair.
Alia Bhatt
Christmas feels incomplete without Alia Bhatt making a style statement. She stuns in a satin white gown, elevated with a bold belt that adds just the right touch of edge to an otherwise elegant and sensual silhouette.
Shraddha Kapoor
Nothing beats the timeless charm of a classic LBD, and Shraddha Kapoor proves just that. Styled with thigh-high white boots, a chic bag, and sleek hair, she delivers the perfect look for a glamorous late-night Christmas party.
Karishma Tanna
A chic leather skirt paired with a faux fur top is all it takes to turn a Christmas cocktail party into a fashion-forward affair. Karishma Tanna completes the look with cheerful heels and messy waves, striking the perfect balance between edgy and festive.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal looks absolutely ravishing in a long, shimmery red gown. The striking silhouette makes it an ideal pick for a glamorous Christmas Eve celebration.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor opts for a dazzling shimmer halter-neck dress that effortlessly makes her the showstopper of any Christmas party. A perfect blend of glam and festive sparkle.
Sonal Chauhan
When it comes to Christmas, red is non-negotiable. Sonal Chauhan shines in an all-red ruched dress paired with matching stockings, creating a look that’s festive, stylish, and perfect for a cozy Christmas get-together.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday keeps it sleek and chic in a black co-ord set featuring a halter top and flared pants. Styled with a neat bun, the look is ideal for an intimate Christmas evening dinner.
Nitanshi Goel
Nitanshi Goel embraces understated elegance in a long shimmery gown adorned with floral detailing along the hem. It’s a classy yet fashionable choice for a Christmas lunch with family.
