Christmas Style Goals: Take Cues from Bollywood Divas to Slay the Festive Season

From classic reds to shimmering silhouettes and chic blacks, Bollywood divas are serving major fashion inspiration this Christmas. Whether you’re heading for a cozy family lunch or a glamorous night out, take cues from these stylish stars to rock your Christmas look with confidence, elegance, and festive flair.



Alia Bhatt

Christmas feels incomplete without Alia Bhatt making a style statement. She stuns in a satin white gown, elevated with a bold belt that adds just the right touch of edge to an otherwise elegant and sensual silhouette.

Shraddha Kapoor

Nothing beats the timeless charm of a classic LBD, and Shraddha Kapoor proves just that. Styled with thigh-high white boots, a chic bag, and sleek hair, she delivers the perfect look for a glamorous late-night Christmas party.

Karishma Tanna

A chic leather skirt paired with a faux fur top is all it takes to turn a Christmas cocktail party into a fashion-forward affair. Karishma Tanna completes the look with cheerful heels and messy waves, striking the perfect balance between edgy and festive.

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal looks absolutely ravishing in a long, shimmery red gown. The striking silhouette makes it an ideal pick for a glamorous Christmas Eve celebration.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor opts for a dazzling shimmer halter-neck dress that effortlessly makes her the showstopper of any Christmas party. A perfect blend of glam and festive sparkle.

Sonal Chauhan

When it comes to Christmas, red is non-negotiable. Sonal Chauhan shines in an all-red ruched dress paired with matching stockings, creating a look that’s festive, stylish, and perfect for a cozy Christmas get-together.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday keeps it sleek and chic in a black co-ord set featuring a halter top and flared pants. Styled with a neat bun, the look is ideal for an intimate Christmas evening dinner.

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel embraces understated elegance in a long shimmery gown adorned with floral detailing along the hem. It’s a classy yet fashionable choice for a Christmas lunch with family.