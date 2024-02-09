Christopher Nolan shares his love for 'Fast & Furious' franchise, says, "I watch those movies all time"

Washington DC [US], February 9 : Filmmaker Christopher Nolan talked about his liking for the 'Fast & Furious' franchise at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', according to People.

"I have no guilt about being a fan of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise," Nolan said in response to Colbert confessing that he never saw any entry of the series, which started in 2001.

Since then, nine more stories have been released following street racing, heists, spies, and family. Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Ludacris, John Cena and Cardi B are just some of the stars who have appeared in the films throughout their long-running history.

Nolan referred to the films as "a tremendous action franchise."

"You've never seen any of them?" he asked Colbert. "I watch those movies all the time. I love them. I'm amazed you've never seen one of them. It's only in the last few that a specific arc and mythology develop. I would start with Tokyo Drift and watch it as its own thing."

This wasn't the first time Nolan has praised the 'Fast & Furious' films.

According to People, in an episode of the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, The 'Dark Knight' director said he has "a very soft spot" for the 2006 entry, The 'Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'. He also spoke highly of director Justin Lin's involvement in the franchise, noting, "As they got crazier and bigger and crazier and bigger and became something else, but something else kinda fun."

During his appearance on 'The Late Show', Nolan also highlighted the planned cinematic re-release of Tenet, his action-packed spy drama set for 2020.

In 'Tenet', John David Washington and Robert Pattinson's characters travel from the present day to World War III, but Colbert wondered if some viewers struggled to grasp the plot.

"If you are experiencing my film, then you are getting it," Nolan said. "I feel very strongly about that. I feel like people who have experienced frustrations with my narratives in the past sometimes I think they are slightly missing the point. It's not a puzzle to be unpacked but an experience to be had, preferably in a movie theatre and at home."

"You're not meant to understand everything in Tenet," he added. "It's not all comprehensible."

'Tenet' will have a limited re-release beginning on February 23 in IMAX and 70mm format screens for one week only, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor