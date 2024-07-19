Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve confirms cameo in James Gunn's 'Superman'

Washington [US], July 19 : 'Superman' fame Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve talked about his upcoming role and shared that he will be part of the 2025 'Superman' film directed by James Gunn, reported People.

Reeve shared how the cameo came together. "I know the folks making the film, and they've been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it happen," said Will.

He didn't reveal much about his role, saying, "I don't know what I'm allowed to say."

"It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy...I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I'm on TV for my normal job because there were so many people around and I had to memorise one line, but still!"

Will also said that he didn't think he had "what it takes to be an actor," but encouraged everyone to see the movie anyway. "Blink and you'll miss it," he added, possibly alluding to his role.

The late Christopher Reeve achieved a lot of success with his role as Superman. Now, his youngest son, Will Reeve, will make a cameo playing a TV reporter in the upcoming DC Studios movie.

Will is also involved in the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. The movie, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, focuses on Christopher and his career, and the aftermath of his 1995 horseback riding accident that left him paralysed. He died in 2004 from cardiac arrest.

Christopher's children, Matthew, Alexandra and Will, are featured in the documentary. The actor's late wife Dana, who died in 2006 after being diagnosed with lung cancer, is also featured.

Will earlier talked about his resemblance to his father. "I think that if the public might find a little interest in, 'Oh, he looks like his famous dad,' that's great," he said.

"That means they're talking about my family in a positive light and remembering our dad, our mom and our family in a way that honours them," he added.

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' premieres on September 21. Superman releases in theatres on July 11, 2025, according to People.

