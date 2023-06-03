Chunky Panday, Nargis Fakhri celebrates three years of 'Housefull 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : It's a nostalgic day for actors Chunky Panday and Nargis Fakhri as their film 'Housefull 3' turned 'three' on Saturday.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Chunky shared a clip from the movie on his Instagram stories remembering the film.

The video showcased glimpses from the movie where the movie's cast can be seen.

He wrote, "Celebrating 7th Anniversary of Sajid Nadiawala's Houseful 3."

Actor Nargis Fakhri also reshared the same story posted by Nadiadwala Grandson's official Instagram handle. She wrote, "Here's to 7 years of rib-tickling comedy, non-stop entertainment and boundless love! #NGEFamily celebrates the #7thAnniversayOfHousefull3"

'Housefull 3' was released in 2016 and it is directed by Sajid-Farhad and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features an ensemble cast in lead roles, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon.

The story revolves around three friends, played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, who are in love with three sisters, portrayed by Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, and Nargis Fakhri. However, due to a misunderstanding, the girl's father, portrayed by Boman Irani, has a deep dislike for the idea of men marrying his daughters.

To convince the father, the friends pretend to be disabled and enter the household, leading to a series of hilarious and chaotic situations.

'Housefull 3' follows the signature style of the 'Housefull' series, presenting a blend of slapstick comedy, witty one-liners, and over-the-top humour. The film features colourful sets, catchy music, and dance numbers that add to the entertainment quotient. The film performed well at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky was last seen in 'Liger', where Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Chunky has also worked in series like 'Pop Kaun?' and 'Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip.'

Nargis was last featured in a music video titled 'Fayaah Fayaah' alongside singer Guru Randhawa. The actor was also in the conversation for a web show and her next Hindi film will be announced soon.

