Chunky Panday rekindles his friendship with Anupam Kher on sets of upcoming 'Vijay 69'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Chunky Panday is all set to work with his dear friend Anupam Kher in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Sharing the joy, Chunky posted a frame with Anupam on his Instagram handle. The shot was taken from backside, in which, both the old friends enjoyed the sunset view. Anupam seemed to capture the scenic beauty in his mobile camera, while Chunky was leng on him.

"Some friendships are like diamonds - timeless and unbeatable. What a joy it is to work with my friend @anupampkher after a gap of few years. That to in a @yrf film #Vijay69. Even sunset feels like a sunrise in #MrKher's company. Jai Ho! #friendship #vijay69 #movies", Chunky wrote in the caption.

Replying to Chunky's post, Anupam wrote, "Mere Pyare Chunky! Khushkismat logo ko aap jaise dost milte hain. Jai ho! Chunky's wife Bhavna Panday shared heart emojis on the post.

A fan wrote, "Looking forward to the release of your new movie together." Another fan wrote, "sweet."!

Sharing the film's first look, Anupam tweeted on May 4, "ANNOUNCEMENT: It's good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment's #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho! My #537th Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an Assistant Director.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Meanwhile, Chunky was last seen in 'Liger', in which, Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Chunky has also worked in series like 'Pop Kaun?' and 'Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip.'

