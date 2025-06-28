Chura Ke Dil Mera to Shut Up & Bounce: TOP 5 Iconic Songs of Shilpa Shetty

When it comes to expressing emotions through songs, Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of it! Whether it's a flirtatious track, a romantic medley, or an introspective song, Shilpa has delivered multiple chartbusters that continue to strike a chord with the audience even today. In addition to this, her tracks also enjoy a separate fanbase of its own!

Chura Ke Dil Mera

Shilpa Shetty quite literally stole everyone's hearts with this classic lighthearted romantic song. She represented the energy of a female lover who carries the ability to sway a man's heart with beauty and grace. After years, Chura Ke Dil Mera is still celebrated as Shilpa's iconic track.

Shut Up & Bounce

With Shut Up & Bounce, Shilpa Shetty delivered a swoon-worthy, flirtatious track. Her dance moves around the beach, all while flexing her toned body added 'cult' status to this song. In addition to male fans, Shilpa even got the females adoring her!

Main Aai hoon UP Bihar Lootne

The list of Shilpa Shetty's iconic songs would be incomplete without Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne. An energetic track wherein Shilpa got everyone grooving to the rhythm of her addictive thumkas and expressions.

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se

With Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, Shilpa Shetty gave a love anthem for generations. The actress tugged everyone's heartstrings with her emotive face and portrayed the magic of falling in love.

In Dino

In this iconic track, Shilpa Shetty mirrored the ability to listen to one's heart and simply follow it. Without any dialogues in the song, she easily showed the importance of self-capability and to just live a bit in the hustle of life.