Cigarettes After Sex to perform in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru in Jan 2025

Mumbai, July 17 The American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex is set to perform in India as a part of its X’s World Tour. The band will perform in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru during the tour's India leg.

The tour will kick-off in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by Mumbai on January 25, and will culminate in Bengaluru on January 28, 2025. The Tour promises a mix of the band’s chartbuster tracks from their previous albums as well as recent tracks from their new album, known for its poetic lyrics.

The X’s World Tour celebrates the band’s history of creating immersive, introspective music featuring an arsenal of beloved tracks such as ‘Apocalypse’, ‘Sweet’ and ‘K’ along with the latest hits from their new album X’s including ‘Tejano Blue’ and ‘Holding you, Holding me’.

The general sale of tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s X’s World Tour in India will go live on July 19 on BookMyShow.

Meanwhile, the band's recently released album X’s treats the audience with dream pop ballads. It fuses Cigarettes After Sex’s dream pop strengths with 1990s pop warmth and 1970s dance floor glow.

X’s World Tour in India is curated by BookMyShow.

